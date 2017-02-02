We rejected opportunity to sign Essien - South African team claims

The owner of South African team, Cape Town City FC, John Comitis claims his club turned down the opportunity to sign former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien.

Comitis says an offer to sign the midfielder was rejected, as the 34-year-old was not considered as someone who would improve the current title chasing squad.

"We were offered Essien and we did look at the deal quite closely, with regards to what he could bring to our current squad, but in the end we decided against it," he told The Sowetan.

"Once we weighed up everything, it was just not the right move for us."

Essien is a former Champions League winner with Chelsea, but the 34-year-old Ghana legend has been without a club since leaving Greek side Panathinaikos in September 2016.

He can still join a club, even though the domestic transfer windows are shut.



Cape Town City Football Club is a football club based in Cape Town, South Africa, that plays in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). They are currently placed 3rd in South African Premier Division, joint-top with SuperSport United and Bivest Wits on 25 points.