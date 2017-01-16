Waris named in French Ligue 1 team of the week

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of the week after he scored a brace in Lorient’s 3-1 win over Guingamp at the weekend.

The attacker who was dropped by Avram Grant for the 2017 AFCON, was in brilliant form for his club side at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir.

Waris drew his side level in the 72nd minute after Yannis Salibu had shot Guingamp in front.

Jimmy Cabot gave Lorient the lead before the Ghanaian international (Majeed Waris) got his second on the day in week 20 of Ligue 1.

He even had the luxury of missing a penalty which denied him a hat-trick.

Waris has now scored six goals for L’orient this season.