Vice-Prez urges Stars to win AFCON

Vice-PresidentDr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Black Stars to stay focused and win the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon after reaching the semi-finals last Sunday.

Dr Bawumia congratulated the team on qualifying for the last four stage after a 2-1 win over DR Congo.

Two goals from Jordan and Andre Ayew ensured the Stars defeated the Leopards to book a semi-final clash with Cameroon on Thursday.

In a twitter message to the players, Dr Bawumia said, "Congratulations to the Black Stars on defeating the DRC to book a semi-final place at the AFCON."

"Next up is Cameroon in the semi-final, which won't be an easy task. But with the continuous support and prayers of all Ghanaians, the Black Stars will make it.”

"To the team, please stay focused. You can do it," he added.

Ghana will be seeking to avenge a painful 0-1 loss to Cameroon in the 2008 edition of the AFCON which they hosted.

The Stars are bent on ending a 35-year wait for the AFCON trophy after narrowly missing out to Côte d'Ivoire in the final on penalties in the last edition.