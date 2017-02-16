UCL: Real Madrid defeat Napoli 3-1

Real Madrid came from a goal down to beat Napoli 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The visitors took the lead after Keylor Navas was caught off guard by a superb Lorenzo Insigne strike inside eight minutes.

Karim Benzema headed the equaliser past Pepe Reina from Dani Carvajal's cross 11 minutes later.

Toni Kroos put the hosts ahead early in the second half, before a stunning volley from Casemiro sealed the win.

Napoli will host the second leg on 7 March, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.