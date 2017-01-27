Table Tennis Under Bridge at Ofankor tomorrow

Table tennis players and patrons will experience yet another day of exciting action tomorrow when they converge at the Ofankor Barrier Under Bridge for the Table Tennis Under Bridge (TTUB) tournament.

The maiden tournament, scheduled to commence at 9am, is being organised by events management company, JC Positive Initiatives.

According to the originator of the event, Nathaniel Kwesi Somuah, the competition is to unearth talents while rekindling the love for the sport in communities.

Two age groups will compete in the tournament. Male and female under 12 and 15. Young kids will also compete for laurels.

Eight table tennis boards will be used for the competition which will be supervised by officials of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).

The CEO of JC Positive Initiatives, Kwame Ampong Asomaning, told the Graphic Sports that the competition is in preparation towards the launching of a table tennis academy in the country to groom talents into national stars.

The organisers of the competition, which is being sponsored by the 2000 year group of Achimota School, businessman Kamal Deen Mahdi, Jason Onyameh Of Divine Travels and Tours, and the GTTA, hope to secure enough funding to develop the sports nationwide.