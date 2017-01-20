Super Cup thriller in Tamale - Will it be Wa All Stars or Bechem?

Premier League champions, Wa All Stars, and MTN FA Cup winners, Bechem United, are expected to slug it out on Sunday for the Super Cup at the Tamale Stadium.

All Stars and Bechem will fight for the privilege to succeed Medeama SC who defeated Ashantigold 1-0 to win the Super Cup last season.

Obviously, the venue of the match will be a comfort zone for All Stars due to proximity, giving them a slight edge over Brong Ahafo-based Bechem United.

The match promises to be entertaining, especially where both sides have been preparing feverishly towards the new season.

All Stars lost 1-3 to Al Hilal in an international friendly in The Sudan a fortnight ago, before pitching camp in Dubai for further preparations, while Bechem United, on the other hand, have revamped their squad with new signings Owusu Bempah, Danso Akoto, Ahmed Toure, Martin Duah, Hadji Abubakar, Haruna Issah, Richard Amoah, Abdul Bashiru, Antwi Manu and Samuel Boateng ahead of the campaign.

Bechem United would hope to fall on the experience of Toure and Bempah to enhance their chances against All Stars who themselves possess a compact team to battle for the trophy.

The match is expected to attract a large crowd to set the stage for the revived two-day gala in Kumasi next weekend.