Sulley Muntari nears Pescara transfer

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari is set for a return to club football with minnows Pescara in the Italian Serie A. According to gianlucadimarzio.com, Pescara chairman Daniele Sebastiani has already met-up with the hard-tackling Ghanaian for negotiations.

The reports suggest that Sebastiani is relying on the relationship between Muntari and Pescara coach Massimo Oddo to seal the deal.

Muntari and Oddo were teammates at AC Milan and they could find themselves together again.

The ex-Inter Milan player is evaluating the offer, and will give a response in the coming days.

Muntari has been without a club since leaving Saudi league team Ittihad FC.

During his time with Inter, he helped the team win the Champions League in 2009–10 and the Serie A title in 2008–09 and 2009–10. He was also part of the Portsmouth team that won the FA Cup in 2007–08.