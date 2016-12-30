Stars to leave for UAE

The Black Stars of Ghana are expected to fly from Accra to UAE on Tuesday to commence camping ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

The team which started a nonresidential camping at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School Park in Accra last Tuesday were expected to continue with their training until Monday.

Coach Avram Grant’s charges would be aiming for their fifth continental title since they last won it in 1982.

And to put the team in the best of shape before the competition starts, head coach of the team has recommended the team pit camp at UEA where they would train and acclimatize for 12 days before departing to Gabon.

Ghana are in Group D which is considered as one of the most difficult groups consisting of teams such as Egypt, Uganda and Mali.

In 2015, the Black Stars missed the trophy narrowly having been edged out on penalties by Cote d’Ivoire after 120 minutes of stalemate but this time around, the team is hopeful that with the right preparations and motivation, the team would annex the trophy for the first time in 35 years.