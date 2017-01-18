Stars shoot down The Cranes

Ghana’s Black Stars secured an important 1-0 win over The Cranes of Uganda yesterday without playing a very convincing game at the Stade de Port-Gentil in Gabon.

Andre Ayew’s 30th minute goal from a spot kick, after Asamoah Gyan had been tripped by his marker, Isaac Isinde, from behind, proved very important as the Ghanaians bagged maximum points in a match they wasted many scoring opportunities to provide them the needed cushion into the second half.

Winning against Uganda, a side that had been a thorn in the flesh of Ghana, was deeply satisfying for Coach Avram Grant who said after the match that it was better to win without being convincing than to play a good game and lose as happened at the 2015 Nations Cup when the Stars lost their opening game against Senegal.

For the Israeli trainer, the slim win was a relief, particularly as his side struggled to hold their own against a courageous and determined Ugandan side who were returning to Africa’s showpiece tournament for the first time since they lost the 1978 AFCON final to Ghana, but had held the Ghanaians to a scoreless draw in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tamale three months ago.

“I’m happy with the result and how we defended the lead. We dominated the first half and created scoring chances.

“In Senegal we played a good game but we lost. It’s only the first game and I know we can play better,” Grant said in a post-match interview, adding that the pitch did not allow for good ball control.

Uganda had never won an opening game in the Africa Nations Cup and yesterday they were given a fitting baptism by Ghana who won their 10th opening game in the history of the competition, repeating a familiar 1-0 scoreline recorded in their opening games in the 1992, 1994, 2006 and 2012 tournaments.

Uganda coach, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, took the loss in his stride and admitted his side faced a more formidable and experienced opponent.

“We wanted to get the result. We showed we could play against the big teams at this level. I’m happy with my players’ mental strength and physical fitness, but this level of competition does not allow for silly mistakes,” said the Serbian.

“Ghana is a strong side and since 2008 they have been among the last four. But we are looking forward to being at our best against Egypt and Mali.”

In fact, Ayew’s strike – his 13th international goal - ensured he scored in all four Nations Cup competitions he has represented Ghana so far. It was a welcome relief which calmed the nerves of the Stars who had stamped their dominance over the game but were wasteful in front of the Ugandan goalmouth.

Only two minutes earlier, the West Ham United midfielder blew away a God-send chance after being set up by Jordan, who run deep down the byline and sent a teasing cross but the offensive midfielder’s weak connection with the outside of his left foot went straight into the waiting hands of goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

It was a wasting spree by Grant’s side who seized control of the game by the 14th minute when Jordan wasted Ghana’s finest chance then, after running deep into the Ugandan box but attempted to shoot from a tight angle instead of releasing the ball to Andre or Gyan who were in better striking range.

Uganda adopted a patient build-up and occasionally attacked from the left where diminutive Harrison Afful was outmuscled and outpaced by his stronger opponents. But the East Africans often were met with a strong resistance by centre-backs Daniel Amartey and John Boye, with Spain-based Thomas Partey and Wakaso Mubarak forming a solid pair in midfield.

In the other match, Egypt and Mali settled for a goalless draw

Ghana: Razak Braimah, Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman/Frank Acheampong, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Asamoah Gyan/Afriyie Acquah, Jordan Ayew/Agyemang Badu, Andre Ayew