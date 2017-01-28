Stars must tame The Leopards

Ghana’s defensive might comes up against The Democratic Republic of Congo’s attacking prowess tomorrow when the two teams renew age-old rivalry in the third quarter-finals game of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Stade de Oyem, with the condition of the pitch remaining a source of worry.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant, appalled by the poor condition of the pitch in Port Gentil which was linked to injuries sustained by two of Ghana’s key players (Baba Rahman and Asamoah Gyan), made no secret his preference for Oyem, but that pitch could also be a source of worry, particularly if it rains and it becomes soggy just as it happened on that pitch when Uganda played Mali last Wednesday.

Another worry is the uncertainty over the availability of captain Gyan for the important fixture as the team’s medical staff and Serbian placenta doctor, Mariana Kovacevic, work around the clock applying the horse placenta treatment on the striker’s injured thigh in the hope of getting him ready to face one of the tournament’s toughest sides.

The Leopards topped their group in style with the most potent attack led by the competition’s leading goal scorer, Junior Kabananga, who has produced half of their total haul. And their performance has been that of improvement as they defeated Morocco and Togo and held defending champions Cote d’Ivoire to a scoreless draw.

The Black Stars have also shown improvement with each match and a winning mentality which Grant hopes will propel them to the penultimate round with or without his injured captain.

Tomorrow, the Israeli plans to unleash his players who rested in the team’s 0-1 loss to Egypt in their last group clash.

The expected return of Thomas Partey and Wakaso Mubarak in the holding midfield role and a revert to the pair of Daniel Amartey and John Boye at the heart of the defence, could provide Ghana with the solidity needed to hold the Congolese in check.

Playing previously in Oyem will give Florent Igbene’s side territorial advantage as they are more accustomed to the pitch, but the Stars have players with experience and mental toughness to adjust to their new environment and rise to the occasion.

Recent history suggests Grant’s side have what it takes to reach the semi-finals – in fact, since 2008 the Stars have not been eliminated before the penultimate round – despite the magnitude of the opposition. And they know that the Leopards will be tough to beat just as it has been in their recent matchups, the most recent being their 2-2 drawn game at the 2013 tournament in South Africa.

“Congo is a good side and it will be a tough game and we want to win,” said the Ghana coach.

However, a winning mentality and fighting spirit will be key to victory beyond historical records which tilt in Ghana’s favour despite recent gains made by the central African team.

In the unlikely event that Gyan fails to regain his fitness, the Ghanaians will be led by Andre Ayew, who will carry the burden of expectation to rally his younger teammates, including his brother Jordan, Frank Acheampong, Christian Atsu and Samuel Tetteh to step up the plate and deliver the victory after a tough fight against a well-drilled Congolese side.

This afternoon, Burkina Faso get the quarter-finals showdown underway when they take on the 2004 champions, Tunisia, at the 45,000-cpacity Stade Angondje in Libreville, followed later in the evening by an explosive clash between Senegal’s Lions of Teranga and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun at the Stade de Franceville.

An uncompromising encounter takes place in Port Gentil between seven-time champions Egypt and Morocco in a clash that will rekindle their North African rivalry.