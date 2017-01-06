Stars must play above themselves — Nyaho

Former head of Ghana football, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, says the Black Stars must play above themselves to make the nation proud at the upcoming Gabon 2017 African Cup of Nations in the wake of their current circumstances.

He said the team's form from their recent competitive games had been hardly impressive, given their indifferent campaign in the World Cup qualifying series, and said the reality appeared to undermine their chances at the Gabon tournament.

He said the otherwise perennial favourites appeared short on quality mainly because of a lackadaisical approach by Manager Avram Grant.

"He has failed to groom talents, and is always on a holiday at the least opportunity," he said of the Israeli coach.

"I can't imagine that even at a point in time, he had to be ordered by the Ghana Football Association to return to Ghana to work," he said.

Mr Grant announced his team this week, with hardly any surprises in the squad, and Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said the dominance of virtual journeymen in the squad was a statement of the dearth of quality in the current team.

"Most of these players are hardly playing or are pegged in the lower ends of the leagues in Europe and elsewhere. I believe the coach could have seen better talents from the local league and encouraged those players and their colleagues than to rely on the so-called ready-made materials from outside Ghana," he said.

He, however, expressed faith in the players as a group driven more by desire and hunger to deliver at the 16-nation tournament which starts on Saturday, January 14.