Stars arrive at Oyem for Sunday’s quarter-finals

Ghana’s Black Stars left their Group D base, Port Gentil, yesterday after they failed to clinch the top spot in the group following their 0-1 loss to Egypt in their final group game.

The Stars had earlier topped Group D with wins over Uganda and Mali and despite their unhappiness over the bad pitch at Port Gentil, had hoped to remain in the port city of Gabon for the quarter-finals.

However, the loss to the Pharaohs of Egypt handed the top spot in Group D to the seven-times African champions, compelling the Stars to rather move to Oyem as runners-up.

Avram Grant's side will face DR Congo who topped Group C after drawing Cote d’Ivoire, but beat Morocco and Togo

The last time the two teams met at the AFCON was in 2013 when they drew 2-2 in their opening Group match.

Having had an early morning shake-up before leaving Port Gentil, the Stars again had light training at Oyem but are expected to have a full feel of the Oyem pitch when they resume normal training this afternoon.