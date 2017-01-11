SR9 Event Management organised Black Stars-Bunyodkor friendly

The Stars were turned down by Morocco when they made an approach to play them in preparation for the tournament.

It is no secret that the Black Stars have struggled to get opponents for friendlies ahead of their participation at the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, their plight was rescued by SR9 Event Management who secured for the Stars their friendly against Bunyodkor last Tuesday.

The UAE-licensed FIFA match agents organised the match for the stars and also booked the Sevens Stadium venue for the clash in Dubai.

The Black Stars defeated Bunyodkor 2-0 courtesy goals by substitutes Frank Acheampong and Asamoah Gyan.

Coach Avram Grant and his players have been camping in the UAE city of Al Ain since January 3 in preparation towards the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will face-off with Egypt, Uganda and Mali in Group D of AFCON 2017 in Port Gentil.