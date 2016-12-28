Spriteball Champs: Augusco, Aggrey make winning starts

The Boys Division Group A clash which lasted for only two quarters under difficult harmattan conditions saw Augusco dominate the opening exchanges but Osu Presec fought back to reduce a 12-point defricit to only five points.



The Osu Presec team were however let down by poor shooting from the free throw line which ultimately cost them victory.



They dominated the final 10 minutes of the tie but were unable to capitalise on their possession dominance fluffing their lines from the free-thrown line and fron range as Augusco tightened their defence.



Augusco coach, Kwadwo Owusu admitted that his tactical decision to rest his crucial players for the next game gave Osu Presec a way back into the contest.



"We decided to rest the key players because we realised the match was going on our side, so we relaxed some of the key players for the subsequent tougher matches.



"We guarded what we had and prevented them from taking what we have. We will face every match according to how it comes and as defending champions we will see what God will do".



In the opening game of the girls Group A contest which took place simultaneously as the boy's clash on court two, the champions Aggrey Memorial Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School blew away their counterparts from WASS 21-31.



In other clashes, Pope John Senior High School beat Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon 25-16 in a Group B clash while Wesley Girls High School (Cape Coast) humbled Accra Wesley Girls 20-12 in R=Girls Group B.



The 2017 Spriteball Championship is sponsored by Coca Cola Ghana Limited.