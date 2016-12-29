Spriteball Basketball Champs: St Augustine’s ride on

The Boys Division Group A clash which lasted for only two quarters under difficult harmattan conditions, saw Augusco dominate the opening exchanges, but Osu Presec fought back to reduce a 12-point deficit to only five points.

Holders of the Spriteball Basketball Championship, St Augustine's College, opened the defence of their title with a narrow 23-18 triumph over Presbyterian Senior High School (Osu) last Wednesday at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

The Osu Presec team were, however, let down by poor shooting from the free throw line which ultimately cost them victory.

They dominated the final 10 minutes of the tie, but were unable to capitalise on their possession dominance, fluffing their lines from the free-thrown line as Augusco tightened their defence.

Augusco coach, Kwadwo Owusu, admitted that his tactical decision to rest his crucial players for the next game gave Osu Presec much room to operate.

"We decided to rest the key players because we realised the match was going on our side, and needed to use such key players for the subsequent tougher matches.

"We guarded what we had and prevented them from taking what we have. We will face every match according to how it comes and as defending champions, we will see what God will do".

In the opening game of the girls Group A contest which started simultaneously as the boys clash on court two, the champions, Aggrey Memorial, beat their counterparts from WASS 31-21.

In other clashes, Pope John Senior High School beat Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon 25-16 in a Group B clash, while Wesley Girls High School (Cape Coast) humbled Accra Wesley Girls 20-12 in the Girls Group B.