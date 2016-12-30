Sprite Ball 2016: POJOSS boot-out defending champs Augusco

The Sprite Ball Boys Division Champions St. Augustine’s College have been dumped out of the competition after suffering a 15-21 loss to Pope John’s Senior High School in the quarter finals on Friday morning.

The opening game of the last eight stage of the tenth anniversary edition of the Championship had the Eastern Region side underline its title credentials with the impressive victory.

Two quick three point shots in the closing minutes sealed victory for Pope John’s and completed a revenge mission for Pope John’s after suffering a semi final loss to Augustine’s in the last edition.

In the second game of the quarter final, St. John’s School beat Mawuli Senior High School 32-23 to continue what has been a sensational run for the Western Region side in the competition.

Prior to this edition, St. John’s had never made the final four but a series of standout performances put the side into the latter stages for the first time in the school’s history.

Pope John’s and St. John’s await results of the remaining quarter final games between Mfantsipim School and GSTS and Sacred Heart and Opoku Ware School.

Sprite Ball 2016 Boys Division FIXTURES (December 30)