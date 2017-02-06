Sharks unveil kit

Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks, and the female club Sea Lions, also belonging to Groupe Nduom, have outdoored their new kit for the forthcoming season.

At a brief ceremony held at their base in Elmina, players of both clubs showcased the green and white jerseys to be formally unveiled to the public.

The team manager of Elmina Sharks, George Wiredu, told the Graphic Sports that the newly constructed Nduom Sports Stadium at Elmina, which would be the home grounds for the club, was also ready for the season scheduled to kick off on Saturday.

“As I talk to you we are ready as a club in terms of preparations. Our stadium too is ready even though we are still looking forward to the completion of some minor works but all in all Elmina Sharks are ready for any club,” he said.

Nicknamed Botwekumba, the Ghana Premier League debutants joined the football family in 1998 as Coconut Groove Sharks Football Club after which it metamorphosed into Elmina Sharks FC.

And after stints in the Division One, the Groupe Ndoum boys, according to Mr Wiredu, have come to stay in the elite division.

He, therefore, appealed to all football lovers to support the club as they embark on their Premiership journey