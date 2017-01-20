Seven Great Princes festival Feb 15

The annual Seven Great Princes Academy Sports Festival is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 17 at the Dansoman branch of the institute.

This year’s competition will assemble the best sporting talents from the two branches of the school at Lartebiorkorshie and Dansoman.

However, organisers have maintained football, basketball, table tennis, volleyball, oware, ludo, scrabble, skipping rope and handball as the main disciplines to be competed in by the athletes for awards and recognition.

The three-day fiesta will begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex on February 15 with football competition, volleyball and handball through to the semi-finals.

The final will, however, be held at the Seven Great Princes School at Dansoman.

The competition is aimed at tapping talents for the national cause and honing the skills of young talents.

The school has produced some of the finest sportsmen in the country including Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan and national table tennis star Eric Amaoh.