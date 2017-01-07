Senegal to host next Glo-CAF awards

The Senegalese capital of Dakar is tipped to host the next Glo-CAF Awards in January next year. Though yet to be confirmed by officials of the telecommunication giant, Globacom, Daily Graphic investigations show that the 26th edition of the prestigious Glo-CAF Awards could be held in Senegal.

Reports revealed that the reason behind the shift in venue is to prepare the grounds for Glo to roll out its business in that West African country.

Since taking over the sponsorship of the CAF Awards, Glo has been rotating the event in Lagos, Accra and lately Abuja where the last two events were held.

Though Glo is already operating in Benin, aside Nigeria and Ghana, it remains uncertain when the Beninois would also have the privilege of hosting the event.

The historic Silver Jubilee edition of the awards hosted by Nigeria in Abuja last Thursday was a masterpiece, raising the bar for the next host to go the extra mile to match it.