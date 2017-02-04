Saka tips Partey to get a new deal

Aduana Stars skipper, Godfred Saka, has hailed Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, as the revelation of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Gabon.

Saka described Partey as the best midfielder at the competition and expects him to get a new deal with a top European side after the tournament.

Partey has been in tremendous form since the commencement of AFCON 2017 and won the man of the match award in the Stars’ 1-0 win over Uganda in their group opener.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Saka said "my revelation of the tournament is Thomas Partey because he has been impressive for the Black Stars in the tournament".

"I won't be surprised if he gets a contract with a top European side at the end of the competition for his efforts," he added.

Though the 29-year-old tipped the Stars to win the competition, that hope was dashed by Cameroun’s Indomitable Lions who beat Ghana 2-0 to book a final date with the Pharaohs of Egypt tomorrow.