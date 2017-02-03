Ping-pong thrills February 18 at Adabraka Warehouse

Ping-pong lovers will converge at the Adabraka Warehouse in Accra to witness stiff competition on Saturday, February 18.

The competition begins with fast spinning and smashing at 8:30am with an expected 100 competitors engaging each other across eight tennis boards.

Organisers of the event, Pipiro Concept (PC) say the competition is to unearth and promote talents among the fans of the game while honing the skills of experienced campaigners.

Mr Divine Nkrumah, coordinator of Pipiro Concept told this paper the event would also broaden the horizon of players while creating awareness of the game.

“ This tournament is one of the ways to sharpen the skills among the youth and to boost the interest in the game once again in the country”, he stated.

According to him Pipiro is a word which means “Master Among Co-Equals” and the competition is to attract the best in the country.

“The competition seeks to inspire the youth to bring out their best and display their mastery” he noted. Prizes are at stake for adjudged winners.

The winner of the competition takes home GHC 500, a medal and trophy, first-runner up goes away with GHC 300 and the third placed wins GHC 200.

All participants will be awarded certificates of participation.