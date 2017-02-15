Only a miracle will save us - Wa All Stars Coach

Wa All Stars Coach, Enos Adipah, has all but thrown in the towel after his side’s disastrous tart to their maiden continental campaign which saw the Ghana Premier League champions lose 1-3 to Al Ahli Tripoli in the first leg of their CAF Champions League encounter.

He reckons, “it will take a miracle to qualify to the next round”, attributing his side’s heavy defeat at the Tamale Stadium last Sunday to inexperience and a lack of match fitness by his players.

He however said even though he and his technical team had identified these shortfalls and were seriously working on them before their second leg in Tunis on Sunday.,

Coach Adepah told the Graphic Sports yesterday that he noticed during the match “lack of co-ordination between the defence and midfield”.

“But that notwithstanding, All Stars should have been up by three goals within the first 25 minutes had the attack taken their chances,” he lamented as his side needs to score at least three unanswered goals in the return leg on Sunday to progress to the next round.

The Wa lads have been compelled to move their home matches to the Tamale Stadium because the Wa Park did not meet CAF standards, a change in venue which the coach believes also affected the team’s performance.

Coach Adepah took cognisance of the pedigree of Al Ahli Tripoli during their clash in Tamale for which reason he predicted that the return leg in Tunis was going to be a difficult encounter.

“Our chances as things stands now are very slim but we are not discouraged because in football anything is possible. We will continue with our preparation and although we will go with our strategy, much of our approach for the second leg will depend on how our opponents come at us.”

Commenting on the Ghana Premier League, Coach Adepah was emphatic about the readiness of his team to defend the title, saying “irrespective of the outcome of our CAF Champions League, we will not allow that to affect our performance in the domestic league”.

All Stars are expected to leave for Tunisia tomorrow.