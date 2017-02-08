Nyaho calls for total overhaul of Stars

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called for a complete overhaul of the Black Stars to make it more competitive for future competitions.

He said the current team was inundated with old players whose services were no longer needed in the team.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Graphic Sports on the team’s performance and the way forward, pointed out some key players, whom he said, had no business being in the team.

“I think John Boye and some of the senior players need to be axed out of the team,” the ex-GFA boss insisted and urged that a new team should be built around the young players who played in the third place game against Burkina Faso.

“It is important we start looking at some of the young players who played in our last game so that a new team is built around them”, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe suggested.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Ayew brothers. “I am not comfortable with the Ayews, especially Dede, because he thinks he knows it all and Jordan is too selfish”, he asserted.

The man, whose tenure as the FA boss brought reforms that led to the election of FA presidents, also called for the immediate dismissal of the head coach, Avram Grant, whom he described as not worth handling a team like the Black Stars.

“The coach must go now because he is not worth the Black Stars. For once, we have an absentee coach who is lazy and not serious”, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.