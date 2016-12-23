Musah ready for Stars role

But he believes that his fate lies solely in the hands of Coach Avram Grant and would bid his time until the Israeli manager feels he (Musah) deserves a place in the squad.

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Inusah Musah, says he is ready to play for the Black Stars when selected for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon next month.

The 23-year-old, who spoke to the Graphic Sports in an interview last Thursday said "I can't decide my fate with the Black Stars but I believe I'm ready to contribute my quota to my country if given the chance".

Coach Grant is yet to name a provisional 30-man squad for the AFCON and Musah believes he has what it takes to excel for the senior national team.

The Hearts of Oak centre back, whose splendid performance for his side in the Premier League season earned him the Best Defender Award at the annual Premier League Board Awards night, was confident that should the opportunity come he would grab it and deliver to the admiration of all.

"It is up to Avram Grant to decide whether to give me the opportunity to play in his team at the upcoming tournament or not," he added.

When asked whether he would be disappointed not to make the squad when released, Musah said it would motivate him to rather work harder.

This year's AFCON tournament is scheduled to kick off in Gabon from January 14 to February 5.