Max International donates GH¢10,000 to Special Olympics

The management of the Glutathione Company in Ghana, Max International, has given an assurance that the company would motivate intellectually disabled athletes in the country to hone their potentials in sports more meaningfully by providing annual financial support to the Board of Special Olympics Ghana.

This, the management noted, would enable such athletes to develop their potentials and also participate in international tournaments to market themselves and the country in various ways

The country manager of Max International, Mr Terle Kwame Menelik, gave the assurance when he presented a cheque for GH¢10,000.00 in response to an appeal by the Board of Special Olympics Ghana for sponsorship to enable intellectually disabled athletes participate in the 2017 Austria Winter World Games.

Twelve intellectually disabled athletes have been selected to participate in Floorball Games during the tournament scheduled between March 14 and 25 this year.

However, less than four weeks for the tournament to take off, Special Olympics Ghana are still struggling to raise funds for their airfare and other essentials that would enhance their participation.

Describing the intellectually disabled athletes as inspiration to Max International and their associates, Mr. Tekle said their participation in major international tournaments had been a source of pride to them.

“Participating in such major competitions make them achieve fulfilment and I believe in the athlete because they inspire us and our associates,” he stressed.

The Board Chairman of Special Olympics Ghana, ACP Augustine Kokukorkor (retd), who received the cheque on behalf of the Board commended Max International for their gesture and appealed to other corporate bodies to support.

“We are gratified to Max International for their assurance to sponsor us anytime we participate in international tournaments, “he said, assuring them that they would do their best to win the ultimate during the Austria World Games.

“It is an opportunity for the athletes to express themselves and inspire the world that they can also do well when offered the needed support,” he stressed.