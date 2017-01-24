Mahatma Otoo completes Umraniyespor transfer

Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Mahatma Otoo has announced a transfer to Turkish second-tier side Umraniyespor.
The diminutive striker took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce his transfer from Norwegian strugglers Sogndal.
Otoo, 24, in the post confirmed that he signed for Umraniyespor for the remainder of the season.
He wrote: "Just signed for Umraniyespor in the Turkish 1st league for the rest of the remaining season , New challenge, New chapter, New beginning. Thanks be to God".
Otoo emerged top scorer of the 2012-2013 Ghana Premier League after scoring 20 goals.
He earned a move to Sogndal on the back of that season and spent four years in Norway.
Otoo joins his compatriot Seidu Salifu at the club.