Madam Hockey goes home Feb 11

An elAborate funeral programme has been released in Accra to bid a befitting farewell to one of Ghana's celebrated hockey administrators, Madam Grace Aku Tengey, 90, on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

A requiem is expected to be held for her at the Saint Peters Catholic Church at Osu in Accra with viewing of the body on Friday, February 10, 2017.

According to the family spokesman and manager of the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium, Louis Tengey, there will be a pre-burial mass at the Saint Anthony Catholic Church at Tegbi near Keta in the Volta region at 9 a.m. to be followed by burial just behind the church.

Final funeral rites follow immediately at the deceased’s residence at Tegbi.

According to the programme, a thanksgiving ceremony expected to be graced by the country's hockey bigwigs takes place at the Saint Peter's Catholic Church at Osu on, Sunday, February 12, 2017, at 9 am.

The late Madam Tengey, fondly called Nee Worchie, passed on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the SSNIT Hospital at Osu Accra, after a short illness.

Madam Tengey, life patron of the famous Pozo Sticks Hockey Club, is credited for producing some of the country's best hockey players, including her own son, Anthony Tengey, a member of the 1975 Ghana hockey World Cup squad that played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Mother of the Manager of the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium, Louis Tengey, gave hope to the sport with the grooming and churning out of most of the current leaders, including coaches Richard Abaidoo, Emmanuel Ahadjie, Richmond Attipoe, Edmund Zankor, Edmund Aryeetey and the Akaba and Quartey brothers.