Licensing Board approves pitches for league

The Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association has conducted an inspection on the various stadia hosting this year’s Premier League.

At the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman, the board realised that Liberty Professionals met the minimum standard set out in the licensing regulations but stressed that there was more room for improvement. The board approved the stadium for the 2016/2017 premiership season.

The Accra Sports Stadium, to be used by Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics, also met the minimum standard and were therefore, approved for this season.

Inter-Allies also gained approval from the board to use the El-Wak Stadium, while the WAFA Park at Sogakope was also cleared for the club’s home matches.

The delegation also endorsed the Tema and Baba Yara Stadia as the home grounds for Tema Youth and Asante Kotoko respectively.

Similarly, the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium met the minimum requirements of the board for use by Ashantigold, same as the Nana Agyeman Badu II Park at Dormaa-Ahenkro for Aduana Stars, despite its shortcommings.

Also, approved were the Bechem Park for Bechem United, Wa Stadium for All Stars, Dr Ndoum Stadium for Elmina Sharks, Bolga All Stars’ Utrecht Academy, Cape Coast Stadium for Dwarfs and Medeama’s T&A Park.