Leicester City reject £9m Crystal Palace bid for Jeffrey Schlupp?

Leicester City have reportedly rejected a £9m bid from Crystal Palace for Ghanaian winger Jeffrey Schlupp. Schlupp is said to be unhappy at his lack of playing time at Leicester and would welcome a transfer away from the club.

However, Leicester are unwilling to let him go without a fight in the January transfer window.

Schlupp, 24, has been linked heavily with EPL side West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa over the past six months.

According to Sky Sports News, Palace have now also joined the race for Schlupp, who was used 24 times in City's title-winning campaign but used more sparingly this time around.

It is claimed that a £9m bid has been tabled by Palace for the 13-cap Ghana international, but Albion boss Tony Pulis - understood to have had a string of offers knocked back in the summer - is still interested.

Leicester are said to be holding out for around £13m for the versatile left-footer, despite using him just four times in the Premier League in 2016-17 - three of those appearances coming from the bench.

Schlupp was left-out of Ghana's 23-man squad for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.