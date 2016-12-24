League kicks off Feb 4

The new Ghana Premier League season will kick off on Saturday, February 4, 2017, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The date is expected to be ratified at the extraordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association on January, 4.

After a long pre-season, all 16 clubs will begin their campaigns in a month’s time.

Clubs such as Bolga All Stars and Elmina Sharks will be participating in the top-flight for the first time.

Tema Youth FC, who replaced demoted Dreams FC, will also participate.

The league fixtures are expected to be released by the Premier League Board (PLB) in the coming weeks.