KP Boateng calls for "big changes" in Black Stars

Black Stars outcast Kevin-Prince Boateng is calling for massive changes in the team after a poor showing at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

The senior national team finished fourth at the tourney after losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the third place game on Saturday night.

Although the Stars have now finished among the final four at the last last six AFCON's Boateng believes Ghanaians deserve to see better performances.

The UD Las Palmas Stars took to Twitter shortly after the game to express his frustration with the team.

He tweeted: "Unbelievable how a team, coach, fans and country with such great value can finish an AFCON in that way!. I hope now we will see all those Big changes we all hope for!! Because Ghana and all the people of Ghana deserve better.”

It is unclear whether Boateng is calling for a change in the squad, coaches or the management of the Ghana Football Association.

Boateng, 29, is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars after he aimed “vulgar verbal insults” at then Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.