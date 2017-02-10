Kotoko set to crush Liberty as the league starts on Sunday

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, will be aiming to begin the new Premier League season brightly when they welcome Liberty Professionals to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

By their own high standards, Kotoko had a poor run last season which saw them finished fifth on the league log and now the team will hope the appointment of new coach, Zdravko Lugarusic, can spearhead a new successful era.

Liberty on the other hand, started brightly last season but faded out at the closing stages of the league but are keen to avoid similar fate this term through consistent performance beginning Sunday despite the absence of their top striker Latif Blessing.

Coach Lugarusic will need players such as Skipper Amos Frimpong, Ashittey Ollenu, Baba Mahama and Ernest Sowah to be on top of their game and show class if Kotoko are to start the season on a bright note before their home soil, particularly as Samuel Sarfo and his teammates will be plotting an upset for Liberty.

Accra Hearts of Oak will begin their campaign in a familiar terrain when they play away to Inter Allies at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra next Monday, with Inter hoping for a better fortune after narrowly escaping relegation last season.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa-Ahenkro, last season's runners-up, Aduana Stars, will host Ashantigold in a tough match, especially as both sides are keen on commencing the league on a bright note while new entrants Bolga All Stars travel to Cape Coast to face Ebusua Dwarfs.

Medeama SC will engage WAFA at the Tarkwa T&A Park, Tema Youth lock horns with Berekum Chelsea at the Tema Stadium.

However, the clash between champions Wa All Stars and Elmina Sharks, as well as that between Accra Great Olympics and Bechem United have been postponed because both All Stars and Bechem are engaged in continental assignments in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively on Sunday.