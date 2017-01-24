Kotoko sack Michael Osei

Assistant coach, Michael Osei, has confirmed that he has been sacked by Kumasi Asante Kotoko, despite the club's reluctance to confirm the news.

Rumours were rife yesterday that the former midfielder of the club had been sacked as the assistant coach of the club.

Even though the Communications Manager of the club, Obed Acheampong, was evasive on the issue, Osei confirmed yesterday that he had been sacked.

"Yes, I have been asked by the club to vacate post. I’m no longer the assistant coach of the club," Osei told GHANAsoccernet.com

Michael Osei was appointed the acting head coach after the departure of David Duncan five matches into the Premier League last season and finished fifth.

He also guided the club to win the maiden edition of the G6 Tournament and lost out at the semi-final stage in the second edition last year.

Unconfirmed reports have, however, suggested former Kotoko striker, Shilla Alhassan, as the replacement for Osei.