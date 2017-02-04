Kotoko host Dwarfs tomorrow

Former Premier League champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, will play host to Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in a friendly encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium tomorrow.

The match will serve as the final warm-up match for the two clubs ahead of the 2017 Premier League season which commences on February 11.

Interestingly, both teams are currently handled by expatriate coaches.

Dwarfs signed on a Brazilian trainer, Ricardo da Rocha, last November to replace Prosper Narteh-Ogum, while Kotoko recently contracted Croatian Zdravco Lugarusic as their head coach, leading to the shifting of acting coach, Michael Osei, to the youth team.

And only last Tuesday, Dwarfs again appointed Joe Carr, formerly of Kotoko, as their new goalkeepers’ trainer.

The match will afford both coaches the chance to test the strength of their respective players days to the kick-off of the League next weekend.

The home fans will also be privileged to assess the readiness of their idol club before they host Liberty Professionals in the season-opener.