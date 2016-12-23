Kotoko give to Garden City School

According to Operations Director, Ernest Owusu Ansah, the donation formed part of the club's social responsibility, adding there was divine blessing in providing for the vulnerable in society, hence the club’s decision to donate the items.

Management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko last Tuesday donated food items and toiletries to the Garden City Special School at Asokore Mampong, near Kumasi.

Interim head coach, Michael Osei, led the delegation for the presentation of the items, which included two bags of rice, several bottles of cooking oil, five cartons of soft drinks, milo and detergents.

Speaking at the short but solemn ceremony, Coach Osei said "this donation is the club's little contribution to the pupils during this Christmas celebration. We are also here to interact with them.

“It is the purpose of the school to educate and train these children with special needs but we believe that our visits will make them know that we care”, he stressed.

The Headmistress of the school, Rhodaline Agyapong, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the leadership of Kotoko for the gesture.

“This is the first time we have received a football team to this school. We will use these items for the pupils and believe that every blessing that comes with gestures like this will come to you. It is our prayer that many good things will come your way.

"We hope this visit would not be the last. Don't just come here to donate. We have 164 pupils and we have a football team out of that number so come and play with them to lift up their spirits”, she added.

The pupils enjoyed the company of the first team players, technical handlers and some management members, comprising Ernest Owusu Ansah, director of operations, and Obed Acheampong, head of communications.