Kotoko coach: I’m here for serious business

New Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Zvdrako Logarusic, says he is here for serious business and has, therefore, tasked his players to fight for their positions in order to return the club to their glorious past both in domestic competitions and at the continental level.

The Croatian officially took charge of the Porcupine Warriors last Wednesday after signing a two-year contract with the club’s management which handed him a huge responsibility to ensure the club returned as a dominant force in Ghana football and in Africa.

His targets include a task to win the Ghana Premier League and other domestic trophies.

Logarusic has been handed a challenging duty to ensure Kotoko return to Africa inter-club competition next season and also ensure the club reaches the group zone of either the CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup.

Later in the day, the Kotoko management, led by the Executive Board Charman, Dr Kwame Kyei, accompanied the 55-year-old Logarusic to the club’s Adako Jachie training grounds where he was officially introduced to the playing body and assistant coach Michael Osei.

Logarusic, who had had previous stints with Kotoko’s city rivals King Faisal and regional rivals AshantiGold, told the players he was in for serious business and, therefore, had high expectation of them to achieve progress together.

He made clear his intentions and tasked his charges to work their socks off. “We’re not here to joke; I’m not here for fun. There is no automatic place for any player. Let’s work together for progress.”

"Kotoko is for trophies; league and cups and you have your bonuses as you win. We are not here for fun. I don’t know all of you but I know names. I’ve heard a lot of good things about you. We can't do it if you wouldn't help us to do it," stated the former AFC Leopards tactician, who holds a UEFA Pro coaching licence and had previously worked in Europe and Asia.

A member of the Kotoko management, Thomas Boakye-Agyemang, confirmed to the Graphic Sports yesterday that the club secured a permanent work permit for the Croat last Wednesday to begin work.

He is expected to lead the Porcupine Warriors to Libya on January 22 for a three-day training tour during which they will play local side Al Ahli Tripoli on January 24.