Joe Carr back to Dwarfs as league starts Saturday

Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs have signed on former Black Stars goalkeeper, Joe Carr, as their new goalkeepers’ trainer ahead of the commencement of the 2017 Premier League season this weekend.

A source close to Dwarfs yesterday disclosed to the Daily Graphic that management decided to bring back Carr to enhance the goalkeeping department of the club.

Carr, a former player of Dwarfs and Asante Kotoko, last served Kotoko as the goalkeepers’ trainer under coach David Duncan last season.

Carr, who is one of the best goalkeepers this nation has ever produced, was in post when Kotoko won their second Africa Clubs Championship title in 1983, courtesy a classic goal by Opoku Nti against El Ahly of Egypt in Kumasi.

As part of efforts to turn around their fortunes this season, Dwarfs first appointed Brazilian coach, Ricardo Da Rocha, last November.

Dwarfs are scheduled to play host to newly-promoted Bolga All Stars at the new Cape Coast stadium.

In Kumasi, Kotoko will welcome Liberty Professionals, Aduana Stars will host Ashantigold at Dormaa-Ahenkro, and Great Olympics vie with Bechem United in Accra.

At El-Wak, Hearts of Oak will play as guests of Inter Allies, Medeama will host WAFA, Tema Youth versus Berekum Chelsea at Tema and Wa All Stars versus another debutante, Elmina Sharks, at Wa.