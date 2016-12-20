Ivor Greenstreet wins Ghana Shooting Federation elections

The presidential aspirant of the Convention Peoples Party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet may have lost out on the race for Ghana's Presidency but lady luck was on his side at the Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Shooting Sport Federation (GSSF) on Saturday where he was elected the General Secretary.

Mr Greenstreet, a national athlete for the shooting team, emerged victorious in the GSSF election and is now part of a management team that will steer the affairs of the federation for the year 2017.

Other executives elected at the GSSF polls held at the La Beach Hotel are Cillian Walsh who retained his position as President of the GSSF and Mr. Edmond E. Ani who came through as Treasurer.

The GSSF President told Graphic Online that, Mr Greenstreet will represent Ghana at the First Disabled Para Clay World Club in Italy.

He is also in line to compete as a shooter at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Greenstreet last October competed for the first time for Ghana’s Black Snipers (the national rifling team) at the International Para Trap Grand Prix shooting competition in Milan, Italy.

The newly elected executives pledged to work hard to realise the dreams of the Federation in terms of wining laurels for Ghana in the coming years.

The GSSF currently trains at the outdoor shooting range located at the Teshie Military Range.