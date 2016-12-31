It's Sir Mo as Queen honours athletes

British tennis champion Andy Murray and athlete Mo Farah have been knighted in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Mo Farah, 33, completed a 'double double' in Rio as he won his fourth Olympic gold and became only the second man to retain the 5,000m and 10,000m titles.

His knighthood completes a remarkable journey for the runner who moved from Somalia to England aged eight.

"Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking a world of English, I could never have imagined where I would be today - it's a dream come true," he said.

Read BBC's full story on the honours list



