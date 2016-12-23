Isaac Mensah apologises to club

Mensah, who captained the club during their Division One League campaign to qualify for the Ghana Premier League, was stripped of the captaincy after he absented himself from training last October 29, 2016.

Embattled Elmina Sharks captain, Isaac Mensah, has formally apologised to the club’s authorities for his insubordination which led to the club stripping him of the captain’s band.

A letter of apology sighted by the Graphic Sports and which was addressed to the management board and the patron of the club said: “This is to formally render my sincere apology to you and the management board for absenting myself from training from October 29, 2016”.

It explained that, “it is unfortunate that on the date of recall of training, I was in Tema to pursue a refund of my money which was in possession of a swindler. I also fell sick and had to seek medical attention.

“I was out of Elmina when the team was on recess, hence I could not report immediately to duty when I was recalled.

“I however, render my apology and plead that you temper justice with mercy and pardon me for whatever wrong I have done”, it added.