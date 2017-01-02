The Member of Parliament for the Atwima Mponua constituency in Ashanti, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah is set to become the next Minister of Youth and Sports, the President-elect's spokesperson Mustapha Hamid has disclosed.

Mr Hamid led a delegation that was sent by Nana Akufo Addo to meet with the Black stars players at the Alisa Hotel on Sunday in Accra.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Hamid said Mr Asiamah who was part of the the delegation that met with the players will occupy the post of Sports Minister after he is vetted by Parliament.

Mr Asiamah is currently a member of the Parliamentary select Committee for Youth and Sports.

He hails from Tano Odumasi in the Ashanti Region and is married with three children.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon and has also served on the Parliamentary Committees for Mines and Energy as well as the Public Accounts Committee in the past.

He polled 33,723 votes to retain the Atwima Mponua seat defeating Stephen Yeboah of the National Democratic Congress who had 22,450 votes in the 2016 general elections.

Asiamah has previously worked at the National Youth Secretariat.