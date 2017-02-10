If I were Nyantakyi, I would have stepped down — Nyaho-Tamakloe

A former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has advised the incumbent GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi to consider stepping down due to the massive public outcry for his exit.

He said if he were in the shoes of Nyantakyi, he would do the honourable thing by stepping aside, considering the enormous pressure from the public.

“If I were him (Nyantakyi) I will step aside because of what the public is saying and concentrate more on the CAF and the FIFA jobs,” the forthright Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed in an interview with the Graphic Sports yesterday.

He, however, explained that the call for the sacking of Nyantakyi is not feasible because he was put there through an election.

Nyaho-Tamakloe, who is credited for introducing reforms that led to the election of the GFA chairman, said the only way Nyantakyi could be removed from office was through elections.

He noted that the days where the FA chairmanship was based on appointment was over and Ghanaians should note that they cannot force Nyantakyi to quit, except through elections.

But he called for the dismissal of the entire Black Stars technical team, whom he said, did not help the course of the team.

He said the technical team lacked what it took to make the team formidable and, therefore, recommended that much younger technical hands must be engaged to replace the aging ones.