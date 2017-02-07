I will not deal directly with the GFA - Asiamah

The minister designate for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah says he will insist that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) routes all its activities through the National Sports Authority in order to avoid dealing directly with them.

Mr Asiamah responding to a query from the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament (APC), Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu on Tuesday said when he is given the nod he will be more concerned with monitoring and evaluation and delegate government agencies such as the NSA to negotiate with sports associations.

He said, "Having observed all these happenings at the ministry parliament took a bold step in passing this Sports Act, very important, that is the work of Parliament. Tthe last Parliament passed the Sports Act and part of it is about internal mechanisms that were put in place to ensure that the NSA becomes more assertive and more pro-active.

"We have even gone ahead to state that all monies received by way of sponsorship and other benefits for national teams are to be accounted for and this is the work to be done by the National Sports Authority.

"And I want to make this point clear. Mr Chairman, when I am confirmed as the Minister I will not be dealing directly with the GFA, this point should be made clear to everybody. The GFA should route all its programmes through the National Sports Authority before it comes to my desk, hence I will not be dealing directly with the GFA".

He also lamented the situation when past ports ministers had become implementers of all projects instead of allowing their agencies to work.