‘I want to help Hearts win league’

He has noted that he has a lot ahead of him in his football career and, therefore, would work harder to be at the top.

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Inusah Musah, says he is focused on working hard to help his club to win the Premier League title in the forthcoming season.

The Phobian central defender was adjudged the Best Defender in the 2015/16 Premier League season at this year's annual Premier League Board Awards night.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports in Accra yesterday, Musah said "I am focused on what I am doing and so I would do my best to help Accra Hearts of Oak win the Premier League title in the upcoming season".

"I have a lot to achieve as far as my career is concerned and so I believe the only way to do that is to work harder and that I'm ready to do," he added.

When asked about whether he was under any pressure after being awarded the best defender for last season, Musah explained that the award had rather motivated him to prove his worth.