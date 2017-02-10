I’ll revive inter-school, national competitions — Asiamah

The incoming Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, says he will reintroduce the inter-school, inter-region and the national sports competitions to whip up interest in sports once again.

He noted that the foundation of Ghana sports heavily relied on those competitions in times past, hence their revival to help develop Ghana sports.

According to him the revival of the inter-school, inter-region and the national sports festivals will generate more interest in the various disciplines and also serve as the bedrock for discovering talents for the national cause.

Answering questions during his vetting at the Parliament House in Accra last Tuesday, Mr Asiamah noted that all three events would be held annually, beginning this year and talents recruited from such competitions would be further harnessed for the national cause.

The sector Minister designate also espoused the need for sports to become an industry to contribute a certain percentage to the national economy.

This was after a former sports Minister, Mahama Ayariga, had made Mr Asiamah aware that sports contributed $16.5 billion to the American economy as at 2014.

Mr Asiamah stated that he would liaise with the relevant agencies and corporate entities to carve an industry out of the 41 sporting disciplines in the country from which money could be accrued for the economy.