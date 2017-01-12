I am not aware of GFA mafia - Sports Minister-designate Isaac Asiamah

The Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah has stated that he was not aware of the existence of a "Mafia" at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Unlike the immediate-past sector Minister under the NDC administration, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who vowed to crush a perceived group of persons who are said to have sabotaged the work of previous Sports ministers, Mr Asiamah says he is willing to work with every Ghanaian.

The Sports sector is one of the Ministries which has witnessed frequent changes in Ministers with an average of a new Minister every year since 2009.

Some of the changes at the sector have been attributed to friction between the sector minister and the GFA or issues regarding the management of the national football team.

However, Mr Asiamah whose nomination for Parliamentary consideration was officially announced by President Akufo-Addo on Thursday says he is looking forward to work with all Ghanaians.

"I am not aware of any Mafia, they are Ghanaians that we should work with," Asiamah said in an interview shortly after the announcement.

He added, "I believe in value for money, we are going to ensure that we protect the national purse."

Mr Asiamah hails from Tano Odumasi in the Ashanti Region and is married with three children.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon and has also served on the Parliamentary Committees for Mines and Energy as well as the Public Accounts Committee in the past.

He polled 33,723 votes to retain the Atwima Mponua seat defeating Stephen Yeboah of the National Democratic Congress who had 22,450 votes in the 2016 general elections.

Asiamah has previously worked at the National Youth Secretariat.