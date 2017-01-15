Hockey: Ghana Revenue Authority lose Africa Cup of Club Championship final

Telkom Orange defeated Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) 2-0 to win the women's Africa Cup of Club Championship hockey title on Sunday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

GRA recorded their fifth straight loss against 19-time Kenyan women's league champions Orange who denied them their maiden title..

Goals from Betsy Ommala and Terry Juma gave Orange their fifth successive title.

Orange coach Jos Openda in an interview said she was delighted with the result adding that her side fought hard for the result.

"We were able to keep their main striker at bay and this made them weak on attack and we took the chances we created," Openda said.

The two giants have now met five times with Orange coming out on top on all occasions.

Orange thrashed two-time champions Heartland of Nigeria 7-0 in the semi-final to reach their fifth successive final while GRA saw off debutants Kada Queens, also from Nigeria 1-0 in the other last four clash on Friday.