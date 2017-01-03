Hockey: Exchequers depart for Kenya Wednesday

Exchequers, winners of the 2016 edition of the Greater Accra Hockey League will be bidding to become the first Ghanaian hockey club to win the African title.



They will present an 18-man squad as well six officials from the Bank of Ghana and two officials from the Ghana Hockey Association for the competition.



The Chairman of the club, Frank Awuku and the Team Manager, Kester Ajao in seperate interviews with the Daily Graphic said they were confident that the current crop will better their second place finish at the 1991 edition of the competition in Bulawaypo, Zimbabwe.



"Last year, we managed to end our five-year drought in the Greater Accra League because we managed to hold on to our players and our squad were determined to make it to Africa," Mr Ajao explained.



"The league ended about three months ago but we have been training since that time, at least once a day with friendly matches in between. For now, I must admit that we are underdogs but I would like to assure all Ghanaians that we are going for the ultimate in Nairobi".



He also expressed gratitude to the management of the Bank of Ghana for financing their trip to Kenya as well as purchasing hockey equipment for the team every year.



Ghana will be represented by four teams namely; Exhcequers, Ghana Revenue Authority as well as both the male and female teams of the Ghana Police Service at the African Cup for Club Championship.