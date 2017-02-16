Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko are scheduled to renew their historic rivalry as part of Ghana's 60th anniversary celebrations at a yet to be disclosed location in March.

Ghana will mark her 60th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule on March 6 but the two most successful clubs in the history of the country have been recruited by the [email protected] Planning Committee to thrill Ghanaians at a yet to be disclosed venue.

The one-off cup match according to the Chairman of the [email protected] Media and Branding Sub-committee, Jefferson Sackey, will take place on March 12 although Kotoko's Accra Representative and Premier League Board (PLB) member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman has told his club's website it will take place a week earlier on March 5.

According to Mr Sackey, the [email protected] Planning Committee settled on the two teams because on their massive following and history and not current form.

He said: "Even their colours - Hearts' rainbow and Kotoko's red in the stands when they are playing and they draw a massive crowd anytime they are playing in any sports stadium.

"They whip up national interest and interests, they are the two top teams in Ghana with all due respect. His Excellency is very interested in sports so he will be there.

"However, we are yet to conclude on the venue because most of the [email protected] celebrations will be taking place at the Independence Square and the Accra Sports Stadium so we are striving hard to send the game to the regions," Mr Sackey explained.

The game will be their first meeting in 2017 and it will come weeks before the 2016/17 Premier League match day fixture on March 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium.