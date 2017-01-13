Gyan sure of AFCON success

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, says he is confident about his side's chances of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

He, however, admitted that it will not be easy for the Stars to win the most coveted title on the African continent as they need to work hard to realise that dream.

The Stars departed Accra on January 2 for UAE to begin their preparations towards ending a 34-year jinx for the AFCON title at Gabon 2017 which commences tomorrow.

Gyan came on as a substitute to score the opening goal against Uzbek side, Bunyokdor, in a friendly in Dubai last Tuesday, while Frank Acheampong added another to complete a 2-0 win.

"I am confident of Ghana's Nations Cup glory although it will not be easy to win it," Gyan told TV3 in an interview.

When asked about the team's preparedness for the competition, Gyan only hoped and prayed for an injury-free squad to be able to succeed.

"We pray we are injury-free to be able to succeed at the competition and bring the title back home," he added.